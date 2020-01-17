Troopers busy responding to crashes and people sliding off I-80

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have responded to several crashes and reports of people sliding off I-80 Friday morning.

NSP said the best way to handle slick roads besides staying home is to slow down and don't slam on the brakes.

I-80 eastbound lanes near Kearney are back open following a semi crash.

Highway 75 is closed just north of the junction of Hwy 75 and Hwy 8 near the Nebraska/Kansas border in southeast Nebraska due to a semi rollover.

Check 511 Nebraska before you do any traveling.