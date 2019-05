Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 will be diverted at the I-680 interchange as work begins on bridge repairs there, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation release.

MAP: Eastbound I-80 detour

Traffic will be diverted along the L Street "collector-distributor" road, the release states. There will also be no access to northbound I-680 from I or L streets.

The work is expected to take about a month to complete, the NDOT release states.