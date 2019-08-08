I-80 crash squeezes traffic near Pleasant Dale exit

An accident squeezed traffic on Interstate-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit on Thursday afternoon.

Few details were initially available.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that westbound traffic was shut down. NDOT indicated traffic was affected in both directions.

Earlier Thursday Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Cook tweeted an alert to I-80 drivers: "If you're traveling west of Lincoln on I-80 today, #SlowDown & #UseCaution. Traffic is down to one lane & backed up due to construction near MM 380," Cook said in a tweet.