Crews work to reopen I-80 in Nebraska after winter storm

Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska Monday afternoon, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.

A nearly 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Lexington east to Grand Island closed Monday morning, the Nebraska Transportation Department said. Closures were reported on portions of Nebraska highway 11 and U.S. Highway 30 west between Grand Island and Elm Creek as well.

Road crews began gradually reopening the Interstate Monday afternoon with a section between Lexington and Minden.

The National Weather Service warned travelers that wind gusts up to 45 mph (72.4 kph) could occur through Monday evening.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in several spots. The service said 15 inches (3.1 centimeters) fell near Ansley and 13 (33 centimeters) inches fell in Broken Bow by Sunday afternoon, and the snow continued to fall. In northwest Nebraska, Chadron reported 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of snow.