Tipped truck trailer on I-80 near 72nd Street exit slows westbound traffic

An overturned truck on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 near the 72nd Street exit was backing up traffic further east. (Chase Moffitt / WOWT)
Updated: Wed 2:38 PM, Jun 12, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- An accident on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 near the 72nd Street exit was backing up traffic to the east.

At 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, crews were working to remove a tipped truck trailer on the shoulder.


Omaha Police were reminding drivers not to take the shoulder to get around backed-up traffic:



