Tipped truck trailer on I-80 near 72nd Street exit slows westbound traffic

An accident on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 near the 72nd Street exit was backing up traffic to the east.

At 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, crews were working to remove a tipped truck trailer on the shoulder.

BREAKING: Crash I-80 WB near 72nd Street. Traffic is backed up. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/uS5MboM5wC — Chase Moffitt (@chasemoffitt) June 12, 2019

Omaha Police were reminding drivers not to take the shoulder to get around backed-up traffic:

I was also stuck in the traffic jam caused by an accident on I-80.I understand that we all have some where to be. The rules of the road still apply. The shoulder is not a lane to drive in when you feel like not waiting. #nottheonlyviolator #petpeeve #toomanytocount #opd pic.twitter.com/PEuFW3D8nv — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 12, 2019

