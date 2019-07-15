I-680 Traffic slowdown fix coming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- If you've been 680 southbound lately, you've probably noticed some slowdowns.
The headache comes as drivers try to get on the road from Pacific St. and seem to be ignoring the stay in your lane signs posted on the road's edge.
Brandon Sak doesn't need to use 680 S. on a day to day basis but when he has meetings for work at the Humble Lily, he'll need to jump on there.
" He's talking about the yards that follow the on-ramp. Drivers entering from Pacific think they need to jump left a few lanes in order to get onto 680, rather than be forced to exit. Tim Weander, an NDOT District Engineer, says drivers can just stay in the lane their in. "Just to stay in that lane and go across West Center bridge before they get back on 680," Weander said. "Or just stay in that lane to go underneath to go onto eastbound 80 or ILQ if they're going to Lincoln." Another alternative some are using...avoid it altogether. That's what Mary Howell has opted for. "I already have enough construction to deal with getting onto Harrison and everything else," Howell said. "So I've actually chosen in the last couple of days to avoid it and go down Pacific to 192nd." Howell says if you're an Omaha native like her and know these workarounds, you should be fine. But it does add time to her daily commute. "It's actually added probably a third of the time more," Howell said. "So about 10 minutes more of my commute." Thankfully, NDOT has a plan to help drivers out. "We are going to go out there and put some verticle panels on between the lanes," Weander said. "Between that ramp and between mainline. So we are going to physically restrict Pacific St. traffic before they get onto mainline 680 until they get south of Center." Those panels he's talking about will be set up over the next few nights and should be done by Wednesday.
