I-29 Hamburg exit to reopen soon, bringing hope to the town

Some more good news for a town fighting to survive in the wake of this year’s historic flood. The Iowa Department of Transportation will soon reopen the Interstate-29 exit at Hamburg.

Jeremy Ostrander is the CEO of Agrivision Equipment, the multi-million dollar company is a big part of Hamburg’s economic engine.

“We’ve been cut off from out southeast Nebraska customers since March because of the exit being closed and it’s had about a 20 percent impact on our business overall,” said Ostrander.

Ostrander says when the exit reopens on November 1, it will quickly impact the business and the entire town.

“It’s fundamental to this town. We employ 25 to 30 people at a location like this, so just getting everything back up and running and having people lives somewhat back to normal,” said Ostrander.

Mayor Cathy Crain says the exit has been closed for 220 days now.

“I-29 is vital to the large businesses we have here. We have corporate businesses here and they’re counting on that exit,” said Crain.

The mayor says the open exit will bring hope to the town.

"Every day we get something normal, it's a good day. Two weeks ago we got the cash station at the bank, it's big. We're still waiting for the post office to open. We're still waiting for the bank to open," said Crain.

