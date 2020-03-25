Hy-Vee updates benefits for employees amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Hy-Vee is offering a 10 percent pay increase for employees who worked March 16 to April 12 as a thank you during these difficult times.

RELATED: Ricketts' order postpones evictions for residents impacted by COVID-19

According to the release, Hy-Vee has also updated its employee benefits in response to the outbreak. Along with job-protected leave for employees who need to self-quarantine and affordable access to telehealth services. Co-pays will be waived for full-time employees and a 2-week paid disability is available if enrolled.