Hy-Vee to restrict meat purchases at all locations beginning Wednesday

Effective Wednesday, May 6, limits will be imposed on all meat purchases at all Hy-Vee locations, the grocery chain announced Tuesday.

Each customer will be limited to four packages of beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when checking out at stores.

The decision comes as -- while product is available -- there are worker shortages at processing plants compounded with an increase in meat sales.

Customers may not find the specific items they are looking for, so a limit is being placed into effect, Hy-Vee detailed in a statement.