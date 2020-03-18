Hy-Vee shooting suspect identified, booked for charges

Omaha Police have released the name of a man arrested for firing shots outside Hy-Vee Tuesday evening.

Jacob Muhle, 21, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for attempted felony assault, terroristic threats, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a weapon to commit a felony and destruction of property.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Hy-Vee at 17810 Welch Plaza for an active shooter.

Police arrived and found Muhle had been detained by a citizen and off-duty officers.

Investigators learned Muhle shot at two vehicles in the pharmacy drive-through, entered the store, shot out the front window and a monitor and then fired more shots inside, they said.

Muhle was tackled by an off-duty officer and citizen, and then disarmed. A second off-duty officer helped detain Muhle until officers and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrived.

One woman received minor injuries while fleeing the store, while Muhle was treated for minor injuries.

Muhle's initial appearance in court is not listed in Nebraska Courts yet.