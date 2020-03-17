Hy-Vee restricts hours, ads due to high demand for products

Hy-Vee grocery stores are adjusting their hours to close at 8 p.m. every night due to the evolving concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, the stores will close at 8 p.m. until further notice, according to a release. This will allow for staff to restock the high demand products as well as time to sanitize the facilities.

The Hy-Vee convenience stores will operate as normal. The Hy-Vee dining areas will close until further notice, according to the release.

Hy-Vee has also announced the cancelation of their weekly ad that is distributed to News Papers due to the high demand for many products. The company says they will honor ads collected already if the item is in stock.