Hy-Vee reports findings from card data incident in July

Hy-Vee releases more information regarding an investigation they performed after detecting unauthorized activity on some of their payment processing systems in July.

Hy-Vee discovered malware that was used to access payment card information from people purchasing through their fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurant/market grilles. No card information was taken from their checkout lines, convenience stores, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine and spirit locations, floral departments, clinics, or online aisles.

According to a release, during the investigation, the malware was removed and enhanced security measures were implemented. Hy-Vee is continuing to work with cybersecurity experts to evaluate additional ways to enhance security and the protection of card data.

Hy-Vee is also working with law enforcement and banks to ensure the issue is monitored and that people are made aware, according to the release.

Hy-Vee advises people to check their bank statements for unauthorized activity and to report the issues if any to their banks in a timely manner. More information is available on Hy-Vee’s website.

