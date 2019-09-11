Hy-Vee recalls Asian Mealtime items for undeclared milk allergen

Hy-Vee in West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian entrees after discovering an unmarked milk allergy.

The liquid egg used to in seven of the recipes does, in fact, contain milk, according to a release.

The recall contains seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce and 20-ounce plastic containers and best if used by dates of Sept. 14, or Sept. 15, 2019.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee stores across Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, according to the release.

Hy-Vee assures that the product was removed immediately after the discovery and if you do have a recalled purchase you can throw it away or bring it in for a full refund.

