Hy-Vee closes fulfillment centers

Hy-Vee will permanently discontinue filling orders at Aisles Online Fulfillment Centers, a spokesperson for the company said.

According to the spokesperson, Hy-Vee is “listening to our customers and they are wanting a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pick up at the store, which we are unable to fully provide when we process orders at a fulfillment center.”

“Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to our retail stores in the market later this month – that means customers’ orders will once again be fulfilled at their local Hy-Vee store,” the spokesperson said.

The change will take place the week of March 23, and employees were given 60-day notice starting on March 6.

According to Hy-Vee, dozens of fulfillment workers will transition back to stores to work on the Hy-Vee Aisles Online teams at the store level.

