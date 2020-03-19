Hy-Vee bars reusable bags, installs checkout window panels for COVID-19 prevention

Hy-Vee announced they're installing plastic barriers at checkouts to protect customers and cashiers from potential exposure to the coronavirus. The grocery chain is also banning use of reusable bags.

In a news release issued Thursday, Hy-Vee said they will no longer allow customers to bring in reusable bags as of March 20 since it is difficult to track their cleanliness.

Customers will begin to see temporary window panels at checkouts to help provide protection for employees and customers.

The panels are already in place at Des Moines locations and will appear at stores elsewhere over the next few days.