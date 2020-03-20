Hy-Vee, Walmart, Amazon hiring in response to coronavirus pandemic

Hy-Vee, Amazon and Walmart have all announced they are hiring more employees as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hy-Vee announced Friday they are seeking temporary, part-time hourly employees to fill positions at stores in all eight states they operate in and at distribution centers in Chariton and Cherokee Iowa.

More information can be found at hy-vee.com/careers.

Amazon said it plans to hire 100,000 full and part-time employees to staff fulfillment centers and its delivery network.

Current employees will see a $2 per hour raise in pay through April.

More information can be found at amazon.com/jobsnow.

Walmart said it is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May. They are seeking 1,500 to work in Nebraska stores.

Walmart will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. to those employed by the company as of March 1.

More information can be found at careers.walmart.com.