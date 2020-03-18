Hy-Vee, Target to reserve shopping hour for elderly, high-risk customers

Hy-Vee announced they will reserve one hour of shopping time prior to stores’ opening each day for customers considered high-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Target stores will do the same each Wednesday.

Hy-Vee will reserve time between 7 to 8 a.m. for customers 60 years of age and older, expectant mothers and those with underlying health conditions who are susceptible to serious illness.

Hy-Vee pharmacies at most locations will extend hours at the same time to serve those customers.

Target stores announced all locations will close by 9 p.m. daily to give more time to replenish stores and deepclean.

The first hour of shopping each Wednesday will support the elderly and those with underlying health concerns, they said.

