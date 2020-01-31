Huskers will look to end losing streak against Penn State Saturday night

The Nebraska men's basketball team has lost six games in a row, and they'll try to avoid a seventh when they host No. 24 Penn State Saturday night at home.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

The game is the Huskers' annual Coaches vs, Cancer Shoes and Sneakers game.

Fans are encouraged to wear suits with sneakers to the game.

While the Big Red are on a losing streak, the Nittany Lions enter the matchup riding the waves of a three-game winning streak.

While Nebraska is winless on the road, they're 5-6 at home and are surely hoping to end the streak in front of their home fans at Pinnacle Banke Arena.

