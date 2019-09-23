Huskers volleyball team toughening up for Big Ten road games

On the heels of a victory over Wichita State, Huskers Volleyball Coach John Cook said he had a tough talk with the team as they prepare for their next big challenge: Big Ten conference play on the road.

"Our mindset wasn't right, and that's one thing we can control," Cook said at Monday's press conference in Lincoln. "...I know the mindset we need to have this week... (It's a) good time to send that message. There's no room for off nights in the Big Ten."

Nebraska's Volleyball team carries an 8-1 record as they head into the Big Ten Conference season this week, facing 19th-ranked Illinois in Champaign.

The No. 1 Huskers are looking ahead to the next 10 weeks of conference play, starting with back-to-back road games this week:



7:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois (watch in BTN; listen on Husker Sports Network)

7 p.m. Saturday at Northwestern (listen on Husker Sports Network)

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Rutgers (listen on Husker Sports Network)

The No. 1 Huskers were "pushed and challenged" by No. 2 Stanford on Wednesday, which ultimately resulted in a 1-3 loss for Nebraska. But Cook said it gave the team a window into what is needed to win.

"I feel like our team understands what they have to do to be successful," he said.

And it prepared them for the challenges ahead, he said.

"A lot of Big Ten teams played a tough non-conference schedule," Cook said. "Everything changes in the Big Ten... You've gotta bring it every night."