Huskers turn focus to Wildcat Saturday in Lincoln

The Huskers will set up shop in Memorial Stadium again this weekend with defensive lineman Khalil Davis on the sidelines as they host Northwestern.

Davis was suspended for one game for striking an Ohio State player last Saturday in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy.

Aftter the suspension was announced, Coach Scott Frost said the team was moving ahead with preparations for the Wildcats and that the Huskers, "will use this as an educational opportunity with our team on how to play the game the right way."

Nebraska will take the field with a 3-2 mark on the season after a rough night against the Buckeyes last Saturday.

The Cats come to town at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play but their Big Ten losses came at the hands of nationally ranked Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday, "Their defense is solid."

Kickoff in Lincoln is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Coach Frost is scheduled to offer his final thoughts on the homecoming game against Northwestern and address the Davis suspension Thursday at approximately 10:45.