Huskers to host Wildcats in bid to get back on Big Ten track

The Husker football team will try to wrestle the Big Red wheels back onto the Big Ten tracks this week as they host the 1-3 Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium.

The Big Ten West battle is set for kickoff shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Nebraska is looking to rebound from a rough night against Ohio State last Saturday that saw the Buckeyes take a 48-7 victory out of the Huskers' house.

That hard stumble dropped Nebraska to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They now head into a key stretch of two Big Ten West games in the next two weeks, with games against Northwestern and at Minnesota before heading into their first bye week of the 2019 season.

With one non-conference success in their pocket, the Cats travel to Lincoln with an 0-2 mark in Big Ten play. They've faced a rough early-season schedule, opening conference action against a pair of nationally ranked opponents in Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Northwestern has a strong defense, allowing 318.8 yards and 21.5 points per game in 2019.

Saturday's game will be televised on Fox with radio coverage on the Husker Sports Network.