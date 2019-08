The Huskers will be tapping into a storied history for this season's alternative uniforms.

Think black - as in Blackshirts.

The University and Adidas are putting the Nebraska black jersey in play in a reference to the Cornhuskers' starting defensive unit. The Blackshirt nickname became the key inspiration behind Nebraska’s 2019 alternate uniforms.

No date has been announced for when the jerseys will be worn but have a look at the preview.