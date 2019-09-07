Huskers take on Colorado Buffaloes in Nebraska's first away game of 2019

Following a hard-fought, season-opener victory at home against South Alabama last week, the Huskers first away game is set for Saturday afternoon as Nebraska prepares to face the Colorado Buffaloes.

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: The game is being televised on Fox and broadcast on the Husker Radio Network.

Hello from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado! This is Sports Director Ross Jernstrom in the press box. We are 50 minutes away from kickoff. Sunny skies and temperatures around 79 degrees. Great day for a college football game!

Ralphie has just run around the field and here come the Huskers!

Colorado won coin flip. Huskers will kickoff to Buffs.

CU called for pass interference takes ball back to 15 yard line. 3rd and 25. Penalty on Nebraska--personal foul. 1st and 10. Huskers are too excited on defense. Remember that play.

Colorado first down at 44.Holding penalty on Buffs.Ball at 43. Drives ends at 42 of Nebraska. Husker ball at 4 yard line.

Colorado spent 7:18 on their opening possession--ball control the key for Buffs.

Mauriice Washington catches a pass and runs on first two plays of drive.

Martinez with nice scramble to 33.

Martinez with a 64 yard touchdown pass to JD. Spielman. Nebraska leads 7-0 6:02 left in 1Q.

