Huskers take aim at Ohio State showdown in Lincoln

The Huskers found a way to finish on Saturday claiming a 42-38 road win over Illinois to launch the conference campaign.

Now the Big Ten bares its teeth as Nebraska gets set to host an undefeated Ohio State under the lights in Lincoln.

The Buckeyes put 76 points on the board against Miami of Ohio last Saturday, the latest addition to the 214 points they've scored on their way to a 4-0 mark to open the season.

They'll bring that powerhouse to Blackshirt Country on Saturday with a 6:30 kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska comes into the showdown with a 3-1 record and the weight of 900 all-time wins in their pocket after prevailing in Champaign Saturday night. The Huskers collected 690 yards on 98 plays against the Illini with a 15-3 edge on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to seal their 1-0 conference start.

ESPN will add some sparks to the heavy metal clash this weekend as it brings its College Game Day road show to Lincoln to set the stage for the Huskers and Buckeyes.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost checks the rear view mirror and takes a look ahead to OSU when he meets with the media Monday afternoon.

We'll have continuing coverage.