Huskers set their sights on Northern Illinois

Nebraska brings the 2019 campaign back to Memorial Stadium Saturday night hosting Northern Illinois in a non-conference game. Coach Scott Frost looks ahead to the contest.

Kickoff under the lights in Lincoln is set for shortly after 7 p.m. CT.

The Huskers will take the field with a 1-1 record after a tough 34-31 overtime loss at Colorado last Saturday.

Northern will match Nebraska's 1-1 record Saturday. The Huskies opened the season with a win over Illinois State before dropping a 35-17 contest at No. 14 Utah last weekend.

The coach said the Huskers quickly bounced back from the loss to the Buffs and put in "a readlly good week of practice."

He said, "I love how our guys responded. Came back. They improved big-time this week in practice on both sides of the ball. I saw more attention to detail. I saw more effort to make stuff work."