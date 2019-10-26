Huskers return to action against Indiana in Memorial Stadium

Say goodbye to the bye week doldrums - the Huskers are back in action hosting Indiana at Memorial Stadium.

Huskers arrive at Memorial Stadium for game with Indiana

The team rolled in to the fanfare for a football Saturday in Lincoln ready to get the Big Ten engines churning once again in their 2:30 matchup with the Hoosiers.

Inside the stadium - blackshirts everywhere as the Huskers trotted out in their alternate black jerseys.

Nebraska brings a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 conference mark to the game while Indiana boasts a 5-2 mark on the year.

