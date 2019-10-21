Huskers return to action Saturday against Indiana

The Huskers will try to get the wheels back on track this weekend after a bye week to mend from a rough clash with Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers dropped Nebraska 34-7 in that contest.

Nebraska hosts Indiana on Saturday with a Memorial Stadium kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

Big Red brings a 4-3 overall record into Saturday's matchup. Indiana comes to town at 5-2 with their losses to Ohio State and Michigan State.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost will have a look ahead to the Indiana game during a new conference at approximately 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.