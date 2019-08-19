Huskers ranked 24th in AP Top 25 preseason poll

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will head into the 2019 campaign in the Top 25. NU is ranked 24th in the AP preseason poll released Monday.

There are seven teams from the Big Ten Conference on the list. Iowa State also on the list at No. 21.

In the Big Ten West Wisconsin is ranked No. 19 and Iowa is No.20. In the Big Ten East Ohio State is ranked No.5, Michigan follow at No. 7, Penn State is 15th and Michigan State is 18th.

Nebraska hasn't entered a season ranked since 2014. 6 Sports Ross Jernstrom asked Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander about the ranking.

Chinander said," It's cool because of the way the program is perceived, the way Scott Frost is perceived. We haven't done anything yet, I just assumed we weren't ranked. I hope none of those guys think we haven't made it because we certainly haven't. We're a 4-8 football team until we get into the season, so ranking 24th doesn't mean diddly to me."