Huskers' losing streak continues with loss to Northwestern

In a battle of losing streaks, the Nebraska men's basketball team's 13-game losing streak swelled to 14 in a 81-76 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Northwestern ended their 12-game losing streak.

If the Huskers were going to win a game, this was it. Northwestern entered the day with a worse record than Nebraska.

Haanif Cheatham led the way with 20 points. Dachon Burke Jr. had 19.

It was senior day for Big Red as it was their final regular season game at home.

They visit Michigan and then will head to Minnesota.

They wrap the season up with two on the road.