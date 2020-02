After an impressive offensive performance at Baylor to open their season on Friday, the Nebraska baseball team dropped a game in extras on Saturday and lost the rubber game on Sunday by a final of 7 to 2.

Source: MGN

The Huskers led 2-0 in the bottom of the third, but after scoring their first run, a two-run triple gave the Bears a 3-2 advantage and they never looked back.

Nebraska is back in action next weekend in the Tony Gwynn Classic hosted in San Diego.