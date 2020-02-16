Huskers lose another close game

The Nebraska women's basketball team seem to be playing in a lot of close games as of late.

Another occurred on Sunday when they lost at Northwestern by a final of 60 to 56.

Veronica Burton led the Wildcats with 21 points. The points leader for Nebraska was Leigha Brown with 14.

Northwestern only shot 19 of 66 from the field for a 28.8 field goal percentage, but the Wildcats also attempted 19 free throws to Nebraska's 11.

The Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Buckeyes on Wednesday night.