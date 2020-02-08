Huskers lose 8th straight at Iowa

The Nebraska men's basketball team lost their 8th straight game in a blowout loss to 17th ranked Iowa Saturday night.

The final score was 96 to 72.

It was Iowa's third largest margin of victory over Nebraska in their 34-game series. It was also the most points Iowa has scored this season.

Nebraska is now 0-4 against ranked teams.

Jervay Green, who has earned his way back into the rotation recently, scored in double figures for the eighth time this season.

Nebraska will look to right the ship Tuesday against Maryland at 7:30 p.m.

