Huskers look to reset Big Ten footing against Northwestern

Nebraska will be looking to get its Big Ten traction back on a soggy day in Lincoln as the Huskers host Northwestern at 3 p.m.

Big Red has some stabilizing to do, coming off last week's battle with the Buckeyes.

The Huskers bring a 3-2 overall record to the field Saturday afternoon and they'll be working without the services of Khalil Davis.

The Wildcats show up at 1-3 but as Husker Coact Scott Frost said on Thursday, "They play hard, they're physical and they don't make mistakes."

Here comes Northwestern.

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m.

Where to tune-in: Watch the game on Fox or listen on the Husker Radio Network.

Preview:

Coach Frost's Thursday update | Ross Jernstrom's preview and prediction.

Liveblog: Get real-time updates below as the game unfolds.

