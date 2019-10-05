Huskers look to reset Big Ten footing against Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Nebraska will be looking to get its Big Ten traction back on a soggy day in Lincoln as the Huskers host Northwestern at 3 p.m.
Big Red has some stabilizing to do, coming off last week's battle with the Buckeyes.
The Huskers bring a 3-2 overall record to the field Saturday afternoon and they'll be working without the services of Khalil Davis.
The Wildcats show up at 1-3 but as Husker Coact Scott Frost said on Thursday, "They play hard, they're physical and they don't make mistakes."
Here comes Northwestern.
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m.
Where to tune-in: Watch the game on Fox or listen on the Husker Radio Network.
Preview:
Coach Frost's Thursday update | Ross Jernstrom's preview and prediction.
Liveblog: Get real-time updates below as the game unfolds.
Game updates
Pregame
