Huskers look to maintain momentum against Northwestern

After defeating one of the better teams in the Big Ten, the Nebraska basketball team will try to build off of their last game and pick up a win against Northwestern on Saturday.

The Huskers beat Iowa 76-70, which improved their record to 7-8. They're currently .500 in the Big Ten at 2-2.

The matchup with the Wildcats is very winnable, but the Huskers can't look past them and have their minds on a matchup with the 11th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday night.

Nebraska and Northwestern tipoff at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.