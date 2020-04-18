Huskers hold virtual spring game

On the day where 90,000 fans were supposed to fill Memorial Stadium for the annual red-white spring game, a virtual game was streamed online instead.

The two rosters were filled with former Nebraska greats. The two starting quarterbacks were Eric Crouch and Tommie Frazier.

The first half of the game was simulated. The second half had two mystery players behind the controls. They were revealed as Wan'Dale Robinson and Cam Taylory-Brit.

In the end, the white team came back to beat the red team in overtime by a final of 60 to 57.

According to the Huskers' official twitter account, more than 20,000 fans streamed today's game.