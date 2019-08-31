Huskers game day updates: South Alabama at Nebraska kicks off at 11 a.m.

The Huskers open the season facing South Alabama at Memorial Stadium with Coach Scott Frost at the helm for his second year.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m., but there's lots happening before that.

Follow our liveblog below for real-time updates from Memorial Stadium.

Good morning from Memorial Stadium! Sports Director Ross Jernstrom here in the press box, where I will update you on the game today.

The rain has stayed away for the most part. The temperature at 10:25 is 64 degrees. We should have cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 60's to mid 70's for the game. The wind is at 8mph. Not bad for August in Lincoln.

Redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens is expected to start at center today. Jurgens would be the first freshman to start at center for Nebraska since the NCAA reinstated freshman elgibility in 1972.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is at today's game. His wife is from Omaha.

10:39:The Huskers have left the field and are heading to the locker room. The Cornhusker marching band is getting ready to take the field.

Freshman Dylan Jorgensen is expected to handle kicking duties today. The Lincoln Southwest grad took the kicks in pregame.

Nebraska gets the ball to start the game. The sun is coming out!

Fresshman Wan'Dale Robisnon opens the game with a carry to start the season.

JC transfer Dedrick Mills scores the first touchdown of the season from one yard out with 12:19 left in the first quarter. Nebraska leads 7-0. 9 plays in a 82 yard drive.

Nebraska defense stops South Alabama on first drive--good start to the season. The Huskers will egt the ball back at the 11 yard line.

Boyd Epley being honored during first tv timeout. Great career at Nebraska. He started Husker Power!

The Huskers go three and out on second drive. Time to punt.

