Huskers end regular season on 16-game losing streak

The Nebraska men's basketball team lost to Minnesota 107 to 75 on Sunday to end their regular season.

The Huskers finished the regular season 7-24 and on a 16-game losing streak.

They were 2-18 in conference games.

Senior Haanif Cheatham led Big Red with 17 points, four assists and five rebounds.

The Cornhsukers played without Cam Mack and Dachone Burke Jr., who were both suspended indefinitely prior to the game.

Mack also missed the Michigan game due to being suspended.

Nebraska will now wait to see who they'll face in the Big Ten Tournament.