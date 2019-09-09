Huskers Volleyball Coach John Cook gives update following comeback in California

Huskers Head Volleyball Coach John Cook spoke to news media Monday morning on the heels of the team's victory in San Diego over the weekend.

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team pulled off a thrilling 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11) comeback win at No. 25 San Diego on Saturday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion at the SDSU/USD Invitational.

The Huskers trailed the match 2-1 and were down 22-21 in set four to the Toreros, but scored the final four points of the fourth set and then never trailed in set five, capping the victory with a 15-11 final set. Nebraska improved to 4-0 on the season and returns home to host the Ameritas Players Challenge next weekend.