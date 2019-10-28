Huskers Monday update: Volleyball Coach Cook on Nebraska's tough weekend

At his regularly scheduled Monday update, Huskers Volleyball Coach John Cook talked about the team's loss at Purdue on Saturday and preparations for their upcoming match against Rutgers at home.

Cook also talked about the impact graduate student managers have on the program and how they are coping with the loss of Dane LeClair, who died in an accident yesterday.

The Huskers lost to 2-3 to Purdue on Saturday. They face Rutgers at 7 p.m. Friday. Watch on NET or listen on the Husker Sports Network.