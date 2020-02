Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds, and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over Nebraska.

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight. Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points starting in place of the injured Kyle Young. Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers.