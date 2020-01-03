Huskers Dismiss Maurice Washington

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been dismissed from the football team.

The University of Nebraska issued this statement : "The Nebraska football program announced today that running back Maurice Washington has been dismissed from the Husker team. Washington is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal soon."

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said on National Signing Day on December 19th, that he was going to meet with Washington the next day and resolve the situation.

Washington was the fourth leading rusher on the team with 298 yards in seven games. He also caught seven passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.