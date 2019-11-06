WATCH: Huskers Coach Scott Frost gives bye week update

Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost had a post-practice press conference Wednesday morning. The Huskers are off this week.

Frost avoided answering what he called "big-picture questions," insisting that "people see where this (program) is going."

"When this thing turns, it's really gonna turn," he said.

Coach Frost said the team's focus is always on the next game.

The Huskers are 4-5 as they prepare to face Wisconsin on at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. The last game Nebraska won was against Northwestern on Oct. 5.

