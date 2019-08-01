NOW: Huskers speak at 2019 preseason press conference

It's finally August! With the season opener just weeks away, the Huskers are having a pre-season press conference along with select players to give a snapshot of the upcoming season.

Frost said this year's team is hungry to get back on the field tomorrow, and with a team that he said feels totally different to him than last year.

"There’s a whole different feel this year, more of a winning feeling, and a feeling that I’m used to," Frost said. "Everyone is in shape, primed, and rested."

Another big difference this year is that the team hitting the field tomorrow has more experience to draw on, and "everyone is in shape, primed, and rested," he said.

"Last year, we had one spring under our belt," Frost said. "The majority of the guys we're going to be counting on this year can run huge amounts of the playbook on Day 1."

But there's still work to do, he said.

"We need guys at skilled positions," Frost said, noting "we have more than we did a year ago at this same press conference."

Those positions will be determined as practices roll out, he said.

"We're going to let them compete just like we let everyone else compete," he said.

That will let them address the details better than they could last year and keep a more aggressive practice schedule throughout the season, he said.

Drawing inspiration from Huskers coaching legend Tom Osborne, who spoke to the team in Orlando, Frost said his team is getting close this year to being deep enough that the team can structure practices the way they really want to, adding one-on-one sessions during the week.

It's a risky move but can pay off, he said.

"Tuesday/Wednesday one-on-ones are valuable," he said. "Staying sharp and refining our toughness and grit was more valuable than risking an injury."

Frost said he's also anxious to see how the freshman do, noting that this year's freshmen have an edge.

"True freshmen are at a better point, too, because they’re working with experienced guys and experienced coaches," he said. "Way ahead in the scheme of things."

Regarding Maurice Washington

"Right now, I’m worried about him doing the right things day by day," Frost said.

Washington is facing charges in California under the state's revenge porn law and was cited in June by UNL police for possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

No decisions will be made on his playing status until there’s “more clarity” about his availability, and those decisions will be made under the guidance of the University's athletic department, Frost said.

Meanwhile, he said, Washington is expected to come to camp and continue working like he’s going to play.

“It’s unfortunate that this hasn’t all been worked out to this point,” Frost said, but that process has got to work out on its own timing. “We have to go along with our work and he does, too.”

Nebraska expectations

"Coming back to Nebraska, I expect to coach here (for a long time) with a lot of expectations," Frost said.

But the team is going to work on staying focused — shut out the noise and "go to work" to be the best team they can be, he said.

"We haven't done anything yet, so I feel like some of the expectations are premature."

Frost said he wants to get his team firmly planted in the Top 25, but "nothing's going to happen until we go out and earn it."

Live coverage note

Per new media agreements with the Big Ten this year, WOWT will not be allowed to livestream any Monday media sessions and post-game press conferences, home or away. Viewers who want to watch the livestreams can find them Huskers.com and in the Huskers app, according to the University of Nebraska Athletics Department release.

6 News will post videos of these events in their entirety once they have finished, and will be sure to help viewers find those videos in our app and on our Facebook page.