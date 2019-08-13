Husker's 10th day of fall camp

This was the 10th day of fall camp for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers practiced outside for two hours on Tuesday morning.

Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander spoke to the media after practice. Chinander talked about the Husker scrimmage on Sunday. He said the offense was impressive on the opening drive. Many of the plays were gains of 15 yards or more during the drive. But the defense played better later in the scrimmage.

Senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels was asked what offensive player impressed him the most? Daniels said: “Number 28”. Maurice Washington had a strong scrimmage according to many defensive players.

There was also a lot of talk about the new addition to the Huskers, junior college transfer Jahkeem Green. The defensive lineman from Highland Community College in Kansas could be at practice in the next few days. The 6’5 315-pound lineman from Sumter, South Carolina could make an immediate impact.

The Huskers will resume practice on Wednesday with the offensive players and coaches speaking to the media.

