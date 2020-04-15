Husker women's basketball adds three newcomers for next season

Head coach Amy Williams announces three new players who will join the Nebraska women's basketball team in the 2020-21 season on Thursday.

They are: grad transfer MiCole Cayton, junior-to-be Bella Cravens and sophomore-to-be Nailah Dillard.

The trio will join incoming freshman Ruby Porter, Annika Stewart and Whitney Brown as new players on the roster.

Per a release from Nebraska Athletics, here is background info on the three newcomers:

Cayton, a 5-9 guard from Stockton, Calif., is expected to earn her bachelor's degree from California in May. Cayton, who originally signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Nebraska in November of 2015, was an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 Freshman Team selection in 2016-17 at Cal. She appeared in just four games over the next three seasons for the Bears because of knee injuries and is expected to have at least two years of eligibility remaining. She plans to pursue a master's degree in education at Nebraska.

Cravens, a 6-3 forward from Laie, Hawaii, will be a junior for the Huskers in 2020-21. She earned honorable-mention All-Big Sky accolades as a sophomore at Eastern Washington after averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Eagles as a sophomore in 2019-20.

Dillard rounds out the group of incoming Huskers. The 5-9 guard from Sacramento, Calif., appeared in 23 games at Texas Tech as a true freshman in 2019-20. She averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in just under 10 minutes per game.