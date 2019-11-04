Husker game times still fluid for Wisconsin and Maryland

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that the conference TV partners will use a 6-day pick to determine the game time of the Nebraska-Wisconsin game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The game will be televised by BTN and will kick off at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT.

A game time and the television information for Nebraska’s Nov. 23 game at Maryland will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

The Huskers’ regular-season finale against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29 at Memorial Stadium will be televised by BTN with kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Central.