Husker freshman cited for possession of marijuana

Nebraska freshman and highly touted football recruit Wan'Dale Robinson has been cited for possession of marijuana.

According to a spokesperson for the University of Nebraska, Charles Wan'Dale Robinson, a true freshman at Nebraska, was cited at 11:28 p.m. Sunday night.

University of Nebraska police were called to University Suites after a community service officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Robinson’s dorm room.

When officers arrived, they contacted Robinson which led to a search of his vehicle. That is where they found the marijuana, the spokesperson said.

He is set to be arraigned on July 9.

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and are addressing it.”