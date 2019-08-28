Husker flags for Ronald McDonald House go on sale Friday

The Nebraska Huskers partner with the Ronald McDonald Charities in Omaha again this year to help those in need.

This Friday, one day before the season opener, fans can purchase limited edition Husker flags from any McDonald’s Restaurant to support the Omaha Ronald McDonald House.

The flag was unveiled Wednesday and raise above the Magnolia Hotel in the Old Market.

Lindsey Rai Kortan, CEO of the charities, says each flag is one of a kind and holds a special meaning for the families.

“There’s only one flag for each year so this is truly a collector’s item,” said Kortan.

Peggy Lovegren watched as the Husker flag was raised in the Old Market, she has two sons with Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy.

Lovegren has seen the impact that places like the house have for families like hers. She lives two hours away and her son is staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Since we live two hours away, it’s helped us be kind of a family staying together so now we’re only you know, right across the street,” said Lovegren.

All of the money raised from the flags go to the house to help the families staying there.

“Collectively we’re hoping that this is going to provide support for an entire month for all families who are staying with us. We have 40 families,” said Kortan.

You’ll be able to get your own small and limited version of the Husker flag at all the Omaha McDonald’s locations on Friday for $5.

