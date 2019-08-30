Husker flag taps Big Red spirit to bolster Ronald McDonald House mission

There’s a new tool in play this year to help you show off your Husker spirit. It’s a one-of-a-kind design for a Husker flag that’s helping to usher in the new season while it adds some muscle to a worthy cause.

This is Big Red Friday and The Ronald McDonald House of Omaha is kicking things off with a campaign to raise money for the cause.

Fans lined up at McDonald's restaurants across the state to get their hands on a flag of their own.

Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch was at the McDonald's location on 114th and Dodge to handle the handoffs there.

All the money raised goes directly back to the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Omaha.