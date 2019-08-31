Husker fans savor a win in the Nebraska opener

Husker fans in the metro who couldn't make it down to Lincoln flooded the Old Market and the Capitol District Saturday to cheer-on the team.

The Capitol District was a sea of red for Nebraska’s 2019 rollout.

We joined fans at DJ's Dugout for the season's opening rally and after the win was in the books fans said they knew all along that Saturday would be a success.

And they say this success is just a tiny glimpse into what they hope will set-up the rest of their season.

Saturday’s game wasn't the blowout they were hoping for but it was still a victory and one young fan said he's counting on quarterback Adrian Martinez to turn opening day luck into a streak.

Twelve-year-old Max Hoppe said, "I thought it was good. I knew we were going to win. I know for a fact we are going to beat Iowa and Wisconsin and Ohio State and Colorado but I don't know about the other teams."

Max is predicting a strong season that he says is just the start of many more to come.